Traffic after the holidays: Restrictions, Traffic Police and Road Safety

On the last day off around the holiday of September 6, an increased flow of cars is expected throughout the country. In this regard Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API) and Traffic Police (KAT) are introducing extraordinary measures to facilitate movement. Here are the most important things about the current road situation, borders, mountain conditions and the grim statistics of the day.

API measures and restrictions for trucks

Today, September 7, 2026, from 12:00 to 20:00, a temporary ban on the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons on the busiest routes is introduced, according to the official API website. The restriction applies to:

Highway “Thrace“ (direction Sofia)

Highway “Hemus“ (direction Sofia)

Motorway “Struma“ (direction Sofia)

Road I-1 (E-79) in Blagoevgrad region

Reversing traffic is being introduced in the Simitli region – two lanes in the direction of Sofia and one in the direction of Kulata, reports bTV Novinite. Drivers can monitor traffic in real time via the BGtoll TrafficMap platform.

Traffic at the borders and repairs

According to data from the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, published on the Fakti website, increased traffic is reported on the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Serbian borders. At the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint there is a buildup of cars at the entrance to Bulgaria.

In Sofia today, the organization in the center is changing due to the holding of the “Sofia Ekiden Marathon 2026“. Additionally, the Sofia Municipality informed BTA that in the hourly segments after midnight, the transport underpasses at the National Palace of Culture, Lion's Bridge and Sitnyakovo will be washed. In Varna on September 7, the Blue and Green Zones are free, BNR recalls.

Summary from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department for the last 24 hours

The Traffic Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports black statistics and intense accidents over the past 24 hours due to the holiday weekend:

Serious accidents: 18 accidents in the country

18 accidents in the country Died: 2 people

2 people Ранени: 22 души

22 души Леки ПТП в София: 21 инцидента (без тежко пострадали)

Екипите на Главна дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ (ГДПБЗН) също са имали натоварено денонощие. В страната са ликвидирани общо 145 пожара, при които са пострадали четирима души, съобщава информационният портал 24 часа.

Условия за туризъм в планините

От Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към Българския Червен кръст информират, че условията за планински туризъм в цялата страна са отлични. Времето в сутрешните часове е ясно и тихо, с умерен вятър по високите части на Стара планина. В планинските курорти е топло, а температурите варират между 10 и 16 градуса. Няма регистрирани инциденти с туристи през последното денонощие. От ПСС напомнят, че краткият номер 1470 вече е закрит и при спешност трябва да се набира единният номер 112.