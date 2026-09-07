CEC registers initiative committees for the vote

The Central Election Commission (CEC) officially begins accepting documents for registration of initiative committees for participation in the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, scheduled for October 25, 2026. The procedure starts right in 9:30 a.m. on September 7, 2026, according to the chronogram adopted by the election administration.

The submission of applications will be carried out every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the building of the National Assembly (1 “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square, in the lobby, “Largo“ entrance). The deadline for registration of initiative committees is 17:00 on September 14, 2026. The process is regulated in accordance with Decision No. 38-PVR of the commission.

In parallel, the acceptance of documents from parties and coalitions continues, the deadline for which expires on September 9 at 17:00. All political entities and independent candidates who have received the green light from the CEC will have to submit specific candidate-presidential pairs for registration no later than September 22, 2026.

The next key step in the election calendar is planned for September 23, when the sequential numbers of the candidates on the ballot will be determined by drawing lots, and the election campaign itself officially opens at 00:00 on September 25.