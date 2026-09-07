Leaked Salon Videos: How Far Has the Investigation Gone?

The scandal with the unregulated video recording in laser hair removal salons in Burgas continues to excite the public, but to 8:40 a.m. on September 7, 2026 the investigation remains without a final judicial phase. The recordings, made with both hidden and overt cameras in the procedure rooms themselves without the knowledge of the victims, date back to 2024.

What is the status of the investigation at the moment?

According to the most current information released by the investigative authorities and cited by the team of Nova TV (source: nova.bg/news), so far over 100 official complaints have been filed, and the number of potentially affected women exceeds 200. Among the victims are pregnant women, public figures and underage girls, whose footage was distributed on Internet platforms with pornographic content.

The main highlights of the pre-trial stage include:

Two separate proceedings: The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office is conducting independent investigations into two of the sites, and at the moment there is no evidence collected for a direct connection between their managers (information from the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency: bta.bg/bg/news).

The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office is conducting independent investigations into two of the sites, and at the moment there is no evidence collected for a direct connection between their managers (information from the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency: bta.bg/bg/news). Examinations of the devices: The seized computer and recording equipment is being examined by cyber experts of the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Corruption. The process is being slowed down by the complexity of the deleted archives and the identification of the exact IP address from which the files were leaked.

The seized computer and recording equipment is being examined by cyber experts of the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Corruption. The process is being slowed down by the complexity of the deleted archives and the identification of the exact IP address from which the files were leaked. Blocked access: In cooperation with international platforms, the GDBOP managed to limit access to a large part of the initially leaked videos, but their complete deletion from the network remains a technological challenge.

The position of the institutions

The Commission for Personal Data Protection (CPDP) and the Ministry of Interior have already categorically announced that placing cameras in rooms for cosmetic procedures where clients undress is absolutely illegal and cannot be justified by security measures (reference from publications on btvnovinite.bg).

To date, victims continue to insist on bringing specific charges and tightening control over beauty establishments throughout the country, as the lack of quick convictions leave a feeling of impunity.