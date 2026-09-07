They brought the large fire near Gorno Sahrane under control

The large A fire near the village of Gorno Sahrane has now been brought under control after fire crews and dozens of volunteers were on duty all night on September 7, 2026. To 08:45 Bulgarian time the situation has stabilized, with no active outbreaks, but the teams remain on site due to the danger of re-ignition, reported (BNR / bnr.bg).

The element broke out on Sunday afternoon in the area of the railway station in the village and quickly grew, affecting dry grass, bushes, pastures and stored bales of straw. The flames reached a few meters from the houses of local residents and the local woodworking enterprise, which necessitated the urgent mobilization of firefighters from Kazanlak, Pavel Banya and Stara Zagora. Material damage was caused to the infrastructure building of the station, several cars were also destroyed, but fortunately no one was injured (BNT / bntnews.bg).

Due to the heavy smoke and the proximity of the fire to the tracks, the movement of trains on the Sub-Balkan Railway Line in the Tuzha - Sahrane section was suspended yesterday afternoon. (BDZ / bdz.bg) informed that passengers from the blocked trains are being transported by buses, and the fast train Sofia - Burgas was redirected to a bypass route. Teams of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure" are expected today (NŽI / nStructural-infrastructure) to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the route and the damaged sleepers before traffic is restored.

Due to the seriousness of the incident and the nearby power line, the power supply was temporarily cut off in the area, (BGNES / bgnes.bg) reported. The investigation into the causes of the fire is still pending.