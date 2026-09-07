Artists protest in front of the Boyana Cinema Center

Representatives of the Bulgarian film industry and the independent cultural sector come out to protest in front of the “Boyana“ Cinema Center today, September 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.. The dissatisfaction is provoked by serious concerns about the future of the largest film base in our country after the expiration of a key legal deadline.

On November 17 of this year, the 20-year restriction under the privatization contract from 2006 officially ends, which prohibited changing the subject of activity and selling off the land and buildings on the territory of the complex. The creative community is alarmed that the attractive terrain in the elite Sofia district may become a victim of real estate speculation and development with residential complexes, reports the BGNES news agency (www.bgnes.bg). The organizers from the Alliance of Independent Producers and the “Independent Cultural Sector“ association insist on a full and independent audit of the privatization contract for its entire period.

For its part, the management of „New Boyana Film Studios“ categorically rejected the allegations of an upcoming liquidation or sale of assets. The studio's financial director Kalina Kotas stated on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio (www.bnrnews.bg) that currently talks are only being held about capital restructuring. The current operating director Yariv Lerner intends to acquire the shares of the remaining partners and continue to develop the film business, and new sets are currently being built for an upcoming Netflix project.

Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev also commented on the case to BNT and BTA (www.bta.bg), emphasizing that according to the Agency for public enterprises and control there are no registered violations of the privatization contract. Miloshev expressed confidence that the film activity in Boyana will not stop, but hinted that behind some of the public tension there may be hidden commercial interests.

After today's protest in front of the Cinema Center, the dissatisfied film workers plan to give an official press conference on September 8 at the National Press Club of BTA, where they will present their specific demands to state institutions.