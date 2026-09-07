Traffic police: 139 arrested with alcohol and drugs

Total 139 drivers were detained by law enforcement over the past weekend for driving after using alcohol and drugs. The grim statistics were announced on the morning block "The Day Begins" on BNT by Chief Inspector Lchezar Bliznakov by „Traffic Police“. Data is current as of the morning hours of September 7, 2026, when the peak of increased traffic is expected at the end of the three weekends around Reunification Day.

Intensified control and zero tolerance for violations

Chief Inspector Bliznakov emphasized that despite the alarming number of violators caught, the positive news is that no deaths in road accidents in the country over the past 24 hours. Overall, the statistics for August this year show a significant decrease in serious accidents, injuries and road fatalities compared to the same period last year.

Today, over 700 police teams are deployed along the main roads, highways and entry and exit points of large cities. Control is carried out both with the familiar patrols and through linear control by unmarked police cars.

„Aggressive drivers will not be tolerated in any way. Risky overtaking will be sanctioned immediately. The probability of a civilian police car behind you slowing you down and sanctioning you is huge,“ Lachezar Bliznakov warned journalists.

Expected traffic jams in the afternoon

The “Traffic Police“ remind you that the most intense traffic is expected on the “Trakia“ highway and in the Kresna Gorge area in the direction from Greece. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes, such as the road through Gotse Delchev and the “Ilinden“ border checkpoint. In order to ease traffic, restrictions have also been introduced for the movement of heavy trucks towards Sofia in the time range from 12:00 to 20:00.