The police gave details about the traffic to Sofia: Accident on the "Hemus" highway, there is a kilometer-long traffic jam

A serious accident involving three cars occurred on the "Hemus" highway in the area of the village of Churek, a column of about 10 km of waiting cars was formed, which are currently being pulled away. This was announced by the head of the "Traffic Control and Law Enforcement" sector at the General Directorate of the "National Police" (GDNP) Lachezar Bliznakov from the "Traffic Police" at a briefing on the last of the weekend series, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

According to initial information, a technical failure occurred in the first car, after which two cars crashed into each other behind it. There is one injured passenger. According to information from bTV, this is a 55-year-old man. He is admitted to the intensive care unit of the “St. Anna“ hospital in Sofia. He underwent a scan, which revealed a pneumothorax and a spinal injury. His life is in danger, the hospital announced.

Traffic towards Sofia is returning to normal.

Traffic police are on the ground, everywhere is provided with police teams. Over 700 police teams are working around the clock. Traffic is intense in the Kresna Gorge, but not busy. On the “Struma” There are currently no waiting cars, there is about a 200-300 meter long queue.

Regarding the drones, which also monitor traffic, Bliznakov announced that they are being launched in places where it is not possible to have police teams. “There is a surprise among drivers, because a control body can always appear”, he explained.

There is no large queue formed on the "Trakia" motorway.