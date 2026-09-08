A serious accident has stopped the water supply in the Pleven region

A breakdown on the main water supply system “Cherni Osam“ has created problems with the water supply in Pleven and a number of settlements in the region. Water carriers have been sent to seven villages due to expected more serious difficulties, Nova TV reported.

While the repairs continue, the supply of water from “ViK - Lovech“ to the water supply system of Pleven has been temporarily suspended.

Due to the accident on the night of September 8-9, interruptions and disruptions to the water supply are possible in Pleven, Dolna Mitropolia and Trastenik, as well as in the villages of Bivolare, Bukovlak, Opanets, Pobeda and Yasen.

More serious problems are expected in Bohot, Brestovets, Kashin, Laskar, Nikolaevo, Ralevo and Todorovo. Water carriers have already been deployed in these settlements, which will provide water to residents if necessary.

Teams from the Water Supply and Sewerage companies in Pleven and Lovech are working together to repair the damage. After the repair is completed, the water supply should gradually return to normal. The accident also affected Lovech, where the water supply was interrupted last night.