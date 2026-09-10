Rumen Radev: Bulgaria and France open the door to deep and fruitful cooperation

Bulgaria and France open the door to deep and fruitful cooperation in the field of high technology and space. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists after he attended a ceremony at the Elysee Palace together with President Emmanuel Macron, at which „EnduroSat“ and „Arianspace“ signed a memorandum of understanding. Rumen Radev is visiting Paris at the invitation of the President of the French Republic to participate in the International Summit on Space Issues.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, the signed document between the two companies enables Bulgaria to take its rightful place in the European space ecosystem. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Bulgarian company "EnduroSat" is one of the fastest growing in the development of space technologies and in recent years has produced and launched more small satellites into orbit than all European companies combined. The Bulgarian company is already investing in France and can use French rockets to launch its satellites into orbit.

“President Macron was the first to start the debate on Europe's strategic autonomy“, Rumen Radev also reminded, adding that in modern conditions of rapidly developing technologies, space science, research and industry are key areas for its achievement.

At the meeting between Prime Minister Radev and President Macron, the two also discussed bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France and the potential for deepening the partnership in high technologies, economy, investments and science.

In Paris, Rumen Radev also spoke with the Director General of the European Space Agency, Dr. Josef Aschbacher. The delegation led by the Bulgarian Prime Minister to participate in the Space Summit includes Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev.