Mitov: Radev did not name Russia for the attack on the ships

GERB-SDF MP Daniel Mitov accused Prime Minister Rumen Radev of not naming Russia as responsible for the attack on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea. According to the officially announced data so far, the origin of the drones and the specific perpetrator have not yet been established.

The incident occurred about 70 nautical miles east of Byala and Cape Sveti Atanas. One ship sank, and 18 people were evacuated from the other. The rescue operation is ongoing. Rumen Radev described the attack as “absolutely unacceptable“, but according to Mitov, the state leadership has not clearly indicated who is behind it.

Mitov: A well-intentioned attitude reduces security

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev today failed to clearly name those responsible for this incident“, said Daniel Mitov.

According to Mitov, the ships were loaded with Ukrainian grain according to preliminary information and were attacked by Russia. He stated that the approach towards Moscow creates the impression of a lack of a firm reaction to the entry of Russian interests into Bulgarian space.

“When you treat the aggressor with good intentions – "in the case of Russia, which started a war in Ukraine, when you constantly repeat the aggressor's strongholds, you create the impression that any deeper penetration of Russian interests into your own space will meet with a mild or no reaction," Mitov said.

He called on the government to provide answers on how it will coordinate its actions with Romania and Turkey, which are Bulgaria's allies in NATO, as well as with the other countries in the Alliance. According to the MP, the incidents increase the cost of shipping and affect both the economy and security.

Gajev requests a meeting of the National Security Council

Hristo Gadjev stated that the two ships are owned by Turkish companies. According to him, one sailed from Romania to Turkey, and the other - from Egypt to a Romanian port. He stressed that these were not the first such incidents in the Black Sea and recalled cases from 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Gajev criticized the government for not presenting an official position on the drones, and insisted on convening the National Security Advisory Council. According to him, the leaders of the parliamentary parties, the government and the responsible institutions should be invited to the meeting.

So far, it has been confirmed that two merchant ships were hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone, one of which sank. The question of who carried out the attack remains a subject of clarification.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, nova.bg