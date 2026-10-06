Gyurov demanded the National Security Advisory Council after the attack on ships near Byala

Andrei Gyurov demanded the immediate convening of the National Security Advisory Council after the drone attack on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. According to him, there has been no reaction from President Iliana Yotova for more than 7 hours after the incident.

“We are already in conditions of real threat. Tonight at 4:00 am, two merchant ships were hit by drones in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, east of Byala“, said the presidential candidate. He defined what happened as a warning that the state cannot ignore.

During the attack, one ship sank, and a fire broke out on the other. The crew of the second vessel was rescued by the Bulgarian ferry “Dioscuria“. These data were reported by Dnes.bg in the information about the incident.

Gyurov accused Yotova of not taking control of the situation, and stated that Prime Minister Rumen Radev had taken office hours late. He insisted that the institutions provide clear public information and indicate who was behind the attack.

“I insist on the immediate convening of the National Security Council, a clear public position indicating the aggressor and an express assessment of the necessary measures to protect people and shipping“, said Andrey Gyurov.

The presidential candidate asked why the National Security Advisory Council had not been convened, since according to him, there had been no meeting for 9 months. “Do we have a president who takes his own responsibility, or is he waiting for someone else to take it for him?“, he asked.

Meanwhile, Iliyana Yotova has changed her schedule and canceled her visit to Veliko Tarnovo. Prime Minister Rumen Radev has called a meeting with representatives of the institutions because of the damaged ships, Dnes.bg reported.

“Supreme Commander-in-Chief is not a title for ceremonies and walks. Supreme Commander-in-Chief is a proof in the most difficult moments“, Gyurov concluded.

Sources: dnes.bg