Kostadinov: The war in Ukraine is approaching our borders

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadinov linked the drone attacks against two ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea with our country's support for Ukraine. According to him, the war is approaching the Bulgarian borders, and Bulgaria should strive for a mediating role in overcoming the conflict.

Kostadinov questioned what the outcome of the Prime Minister's convening of the Security Council will be. He referred to an incident from two and a half months ago, in which, according to him, a Ukrainian drone directly attacked Bulgarian territory and threatened the gas transmission station near the village of Yovkovo, near the border with Romania.

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ stated that after this incident, Ukraine did not apologize, and the Bulgarian state did not request one.

"Moreover, Bulgaria continued to supply the Ukrainian army with weapons and ammunition. Now we see that something is happening that was logical to happen at some point due to the ongoing military actions — attacks on ships", he commented.

Kostadinov admitted that it is not clear who carried out the attacks on the vessels, but expressed his belief that one of the two sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is behind them.

In his opinion, what is happening is a consequence of the support that the current Bulgarian government is providing to Ukraine. He recalled that “Vazrazhdane“ has been insisting for years that Bulgaria work to overcome the conflict as a mediator.

"However, we are not a mediator at the moment because of our rulers, we are on the side of Ukraine and are helping to inflame this conflict," Kostadin Kostadinov also said.

He expressed concerns that new attacks may follow, including in Bulgarian territorial waters.