Prime Minister gathers institutions for fuel and security

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is gathering institutions today in the Council of Ministers for a series of meetings dedicated to fuel prices, security and actions against corruption, according to the program of the Council of Ministers, distributed by BTA.

First, at 8:30, a working meeting is scheduled for the measures prepared by the institutions in connection with high fuel prices. Later, at 9:00, the Prime Minister will convene a meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers.

A briefing is also scheduled for 11:00 in the Granite Hall, at which the Prime Minister, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, and the Chairman of the State Agency of National Security Plamen Tonchev will speak about the actions taken by the institutions against corruption.

What is known at the moment

The official announcement does not provide details about the specific measures that will be discussed during the meeting on fuels, nor about the expected decisions of the Security Council. So far, only the program of events and the participation of the mentioned institutions and leaders have been confirmed.

The topic of fuel prices has also come to the fore after statements by the Prime Minister in recent days that the government is preparing measures to support the most vulnerable groups due to the increase in prices. According to him, fuel prices in our country remain among the lowest in Europe, but the cabinet is monitoring the effect of the price increase on the economy and households, BTA reported.

Today's series of meetings comes against the backdrop of a broader agenda, in which energy, security and anti-corruption topics are intertwined. It is expected that after the meeting and the briefing, the institutions will present more details about the actions taken.

Sources: BTA, Council of Ministers