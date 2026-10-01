Weather today, forecast for Thursday, October 1: Rain in the east and sun in the west

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, October 1, will be different in different parts of the country. In Western Bulgaria, mostly sunny weather is expected, while in Eastern Bulgaria it will remain windy and it will rain in places. The wind there will be moderate to strong from the north-northeast.

„On Thursday, in the eastern regions it will remain windy and with precipitation, while in the west the sunny weather will remain“, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts. Daytime temperatures will be between 17° and 22°, with it being cooler in the western and central regions.

The morning will be cold in the valleys of Western and Central Bulgaria, where the minimum temperatures will drop to 2°-3°. Along the Black Sea coast, they will remain higher - between 15° and 16°. Frost conditions are possible on the high fields.

In Sofia, the forecast is for around 7° in the morning and 16° during the day. In Plovdiv, temperatures will be approximately between 10° and 20°, in Varna - between 13° and 18°, and in Burgas - between 15° and 20°.

Towards Thursday and Friday, the probability of more significant precipitation increases in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria. It will be cloudier in the mountains, and temperatures will remain lower.

Sources: Vesti.bg, Actualno.com, BTA