The Beloslav-Radzelna road is blocked by TIRs

The road between Beloslav and Radzelna is blocked by dozens of heavy goods vehicles, stopped in both lanes near the entrance to the ferry complex. The most problematic section is from the Avren junction to the complex, where limited visibility and many bends further complicate traffic.

Drivers report that the trucks have taken over the lanes and free widths along the road. This makes passing between cars difficult and creates a risk of accidents.

„It's downright risky. You go to pass in oncoming traffic, because there is no other way to pass, and you take a risk“, said Violeta Stoyanova.

She travels every day from the village of Razdelna to Varna and has been using the route for 12 years. According to her, this is the first time she has encountered such a problem. Stoyanova reported it to 112.

“The ferry complex itself provides, there is a very large parking lot, but it is paid“, she pointed out. According to her, some drivers do not use the parking lot and leave their trucks on the side of the road, which blocks traffic.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna stated that the traffic jam is related to a technical problem in the ferry complex in Burgas. Because of him, the TIRs have been redirected to the ferry in Beloslav.

The police also announced that a temporary traffic organization will be introduced in the ferry complex itself. The measure is expected to free up the road and normalize traffic in the area.

Sources: BNT