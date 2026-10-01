Parliament to hear Ivan Demerdzhiev on Peevski data

The National Assembly will hear Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on the data he presented related to public procurement for guardrails and flights by Delyan Peevski. The hearing is scheduled for today, after the session scheduled for September 30 was postponed due to the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov.

Demerdzhiev is to present information to the deputies about alleged vicious practices in awarding orders for guardrails. The agenda also includes the issue of directing funds paid under such contracts to finance Peevski's flights.

The hearing was postponed due to the murder in Plovdiv

Initially, the deputies had set the hearing as the first item in the parliament's work on September 30. However, it was moved to the next day after the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv and the commitments of the Minister of Internal Affairs on the case.

The material provided does not indicate specific values of the orders, names of companies or data for individual flights. Delyan Peevski's position on the allegations that will be discussed in parliament is also not presented.

During the hearing, Demerdzhiev is expected to present the information he has, and the deputies to ask additional questions on the topic. The results of the upcoming meeting are currently unknown.

Sources: BNT, Nova TV, bTV Novinite