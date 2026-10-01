US Ambassador-Nominee: Bulgaria is a Key Ally

US Ambassador-Nominee to Bulgaria Douglas Holder told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that our country is a key NATO ally and is of great importance for security in the Black Sea region.

The former member of the Florida House of Representatives was nominated for the post in Sofia by US President Donald Trump in early June. During the hearing, Holder indicated that if confirmed, he would work to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Bulgaria.

Defense and NATO are among the top priorities

“I have already developed a deep respect for Bulgaria's rich history, culture, and resilient people, and I look forward to learning even more from our Bulgarian friends and partners,“ Holder said.

Holder noted that Bulgaria has allocated more than 2% of its gross domestic product to collective defense by 2025. According to him, the country is of strategic importance to security in the region due to its location on the Black Sea.

“If confirmed, I will work closely with my Bulgarian colleagues to strengthen our defense cooperation and to help Bulgaria embark on a credible path to implementing the commitments made at the Hague Summit commitments until 2035“, said the nominee.

Among his stated tasks is providing the necessary support for American citizens who live in Bulgaria or visit the country.

Focus on economic diplomacy

Holder said that his work in Sofia will also be focused on economic diplomacy. He cited energy, artificial intelligence and critical raw materials as sectors in which the US and Bulgaria can expand their trade ties.

“I will promote American exports and encourage Bulgarian investment in the United States, which will create jobs and opportunities for American workers,“ Holder said.

As other priorities, he cited economic growth and expanding people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Embassy in Sofia without a permanent ambassador

The United States currently does not have an officially appointed permanent ambassador to Bulgaria. The American diplomatic mission is led by H. Martin McDowell as acting ambassador.

The last permanently appointed ambassador was Kenneth Merten. He began his term in Sofia in April 2023, after presenting his credentials to then-President Rumen Radev, and left office in January 2025. His predecessor was Hero Mustafa, who served as ambassador from 2019 to 2023.

Sources: Nova