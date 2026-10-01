MRF releases documents on government ties with crash barrier manufacturers

MRF leader Delyan Peevski has issued sharp criticism after the parliamentary hearing of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, dedicated to public procurement for road crash barriers and allegations of financing private flights, BGNES reports.

According to the chairman of the MRF parliamentary group, the topic is extremely uncomfortable for the ruling party, and Demerdzhiev has only “played a trick“ in front of the MPs.

Promise of new revelations

Peevski stated categorically that specific documents and additional information from his colleagues will be presented in the plenary hall. The data would shed light on the connections between the government, the Minister of Finance and the companies involved in the production of road safety equipment.

„They will introduce you and show you the entire connection of this government and the Minister of Finance with the companies for crash barriers“, emphasizes Delyan Peevski.

A jump in the prices of the equipment

According to the information presented by the leader of the MRF, since 2021 the prices of crash barriers have increased by 160 percent. He explains this increase with the currently applicable methodology and links it to a specific decree of the Council of Ministers.

Peevski also announced that data on close relations between cabinet advisors and road infrastructure manufacturers will come to light. According to him, there are interesting connections between the prime minister's advisers who are frequent guests at one of the major manufacturers, although he is not naming specific names at this stage.

The private flight dispute

The MRF chairman categorically rejected all allegations that his private trips were sponsored by companies related to the state orders for guardrails. He explained that the flights were paid for personally by him and his family, and described Demerdzhiev's statements as untrue.

„I have clearly stated that I and my family paid for the flights. We owe no one any other explanations“, Peevski stated and added that Minister Demerdzhiev had told huge lies about payments from external companies. He called on the interior minister to prove his allegations and concluded by saying that such a thing simply does not exist.