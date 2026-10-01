Bozhanov: We will submit a request to the Supreme Judicial Council for the documents on the scandals "The Notary", "The Eight Dwarfs" and "Krasyo Cherniya"

In a number of publications and in public registers, many properties and investments of Borislav Sarafov and his family can be traced. In journalistic investigations, strangely high salaries are again revealed for people related to him, from his family, to companies that have had political protection over the years. The signal is 10 pages long, presented in detail, so that it can be established whether Sarafov and his family can prove the income with which they made these investments and purchases. This was stated in the program "Your Day" by the Deputy Chairman of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov regarding the signal for an inspection regarding the assets of the former I.F. chief prosecutor.

"This is extremely important, not just to say that something is wrong with Sarafov, but to establish the mechanisms for influencing the judiciary, because Sarafov was at the top of it. In order for someone to politically give him orders about who to hit or who to put an umbrella on, there must be some kind of counter-performance. Sometimes this is compromising material, sometimes it is money or property", said Bozanov.

According to him, currently in the professional quota of the Supreme Judicial Council there is a bet on whose lobby will prevail and who will secure more members. "One lobby is the one around Sarafov, behind whom the MRF stands", he said.

"We intend to submit a request to both colleges of the Supreme Judicial Council to provide all documents related to the scandals with the “Notary“, “Eight Dwarfs“ and “Krasyo Cherniya“, which will inform us whether any of the candidates have direct or indirect connections with these influence brokers in the judiciary”, Bozanov announced.

"The Supreme Court of Justice has refused to provide us, as members of parliament - me and Nadezhda Yordanova - with this data in its entirety. It will provide it with personal data deleted, which is a bit pointless, so we will insist that the commission provide these documents within the framework of the selection procedure," he pointed out.

The politicians' reading of the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv

"Nothing became clear from the hearing that took place. No information was provided to us beyond what is already publicly known. My question to the minister was whether he would request permission from the supervising prosecutor so that he could disclose more information, so that we could see what evidence the Ministry of Interior relies on. He said it was too early to ask for such permission, so in practice we learned nothing today," Bozanov said regarding the hearing of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev before the deputies in parliament.

Asked about the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv, the member of parliament from the DB said: "Interpretations can be made, as there are enough facts. There is indeed reason to look for a guarantor. This was also my second question to the minister - how deep they are willing to go, whether it is just business circles in Plovdiv, whether it is the underworld involved in drug trafficking, including people from Taki's entourage, or their political patrons. However, all of these are assumptions. Without real operational information, we cannot draw a conclusion. It is important to get to the end, to investigate the hypothesis of a warrant and to see if this murder has a political element or is it entirely domestic".

There is evidence that the person detained for the death of Iliyan Filipov is engaged in contract killings

Rakiya and the tax proposals

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the State Duma also commented that there should be no increase in taxes. "If there are excess profits, then it is imperative to look at "Lukoil", he said.

Galub Donev: No one will go from house to house looking for homemade rakia, the bill will be revised

Regarding the controversial proposal for a change in the Excise Tax Law, Bozanov said: "We will not only not support this, but yesterday we submitted a bill to further liberalize the regime for brewing homemade rakia. As is the case in developed countries, small producers should be able not only to give as gifts, but also to sell rakia in small quantities, after paying excise tax".