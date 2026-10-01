Cornelia Ninova: I filed a lawsuit against Botash

I filed a lawsuit against Botash. This was announced on "Facebook" by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

1. Prime Minister Radev replied to me that he did not know what was written in the protocol to the contract with the Turkish company. He referred me to the Minister of Energy. A parody. He announced the signing. In the photos, it is above the heads of the signatories.

2. The Minister of Energy does not know either. She was there too. He sent me to "Bulgargaz".

3. "Bulgargaz" replied that it was a trade secret. The Turkish company did not allow them!!! They sent it to me in black and white. Shocking!

4. I am using the last legal option - I am appealing their refusals in court.

The truth must come out.

Who and why buried us with 1 million a day without receiving anything?

Who and why supposedly "froze" the "successful" contract and why?

What did they give the Turkish side in return for this?

Does it have anything to do with the "Khan Tervel" deposit and the "Black Sea" highway?

And the power line to Bulgaria?

It is high time for Radev to break his silence and answer. Where has this man hidden? He is silent about everything. Enough of the gossip! People voted for him personally. We want the truth.