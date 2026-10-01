Georgi Peev: For the first time there is a political will for public-private partnership in strategic transport projects

For the first time in recent years we have a decisive political will for the implementation of strategic transport projects through public-private partnership, especially when there is no European funding provided for them. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev during a meeting with Donald Mishashiu, Regional Director “Infrastructure Europe“ of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and with representatives of the Bulgarian office of the financial institution.

The Minister emphasized that in the preparation and implementation of national strategic projects, partners with proven expertise and capacity will be sought, including through concession procedures and other forms of public-private partnership.

“In the last 15 years we have had enough examples of unsuccessful projects. We need to learn the necessary lessons and seek partnerships with companies that have experience in the implementation and management of large-scale infrastructure projects“, said Georgi Peev.

The minister presented the action plan for cross-border projects between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, which was signed on September 29 in Brussels. “We have the support of both the European Commission and the European Parliament, as the projects are key not only for connectivity in the region, but also for its security“, added Georgi Peev.

He pointed out that Bulgaria has the opportunity to occupy a more significant place on the strategic logistics map between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Early next year, the country will host a high-level international forum dedicated to new transport connectivity routes between the three regions.

The minister also identified as particularly important the upcoming meeting in early October dedicated to Corridor No. 8, which is of key importance for the development of transport connectivity in the Balkans and the integration of the region into European transport networks.