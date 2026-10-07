Road conditions: repairs, traffic and restrictions in the country

Repairs and temporary traffic organization continue on several main routes in the country. According to the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, there are restrictions on the "Hemus" motorway, as well as on the I-3, I-4, I-5 and E79 roads.

On the "Hemus" motorway, access to the emergency lane in the Varna lane between the 45th and 54th kilometers is limited due to geodetic surveying. Drivers should comply with the temporary signage and drive with caution.

Sections near Ugarchin, Plakovo and Parlichevo remain closed. In the direction of Vratsa-Mezdra, traffic on the E79 is carried out in one lane. For vehicles up to 12 tons, a detour through the street network of Mezdra is indicated, and the Oryahovo-Selanovtsi-Galovo-Ostrov road is indicated as an alternative route.

Intensive traffic on the border with Turkey

The Directorate General of the Border Police reports intensive traffic of trucks on the exit from Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. Traffic is normal on the other main routes.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Travelers should use land routes and allow extra time when passing through busy points.

Good conditions for tourism in the mountains

“The conditions for tourism in the mountains are very good“, reports the Mountain Rescue Service. Morning temperatures are between 2 and 7 degrees, the weather is sunny, and in the highest parts the wind is moderate from the north-northeast.

The Mountain Rescue Service recommends that tourists wear suitable shoes and warm clothes. There have been no incidents involving tourists in the last 24 hours.

The fire department responded to 283 reports

The latest operational report of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ reports 283 reports of accidents. 183 fires have been extinguished, 22 of which caused direct material damage. Two citizens were injured in the fires.

Firefighters have carried out 84 rescue and assistance operations. Seven of them were in accidents involving vehicles.

The traffic police report two deaths in accidents

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 24 accidents with injuries and deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Two people died and 24 were injured.

Since the beginning of the month, there have been 110 accidents with injuries and fatalities, 11 deaths and 124 injuries. Since the beginning of the year, 5,274 such accidents have been reported, in which 380 people died and 6,524 were injured.