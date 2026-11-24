An expense of around €250–300 for replacing heat meters and water meters is excessive for a household, said Maya Manolova, chairwoman of the Commission for Consumer Protection. The CPC proposes extending the deadline for installing meters with remote reading capabilities by one year – until January 1, 2028, instead of expiring on January 1, 2027. The proposal has been sent to the Minister of Energy and to the Energy Committee of the National Assembly.

„This expense of around €250–300 per household during the winter heating season is truly excessive,“ Manolova said on NOVA. According to her, this concerns households already burdened by problems with heating services and interruptions to the water supply.

Reports of installations in February and March

The CPC said it had received reports of proposed installation dates in February or March 2027. This would mean that the replacement would be carried out after the current deadline had expired. The commission cites insufficient supplies of compatible models and the limited capacity of heat cost allocation companies as the reason.

When a meter is replaced, the new device must be compatible with the system serving the respective building. Therefore, the choice of model is not entirely unrestricted, while the installation schedule depends on availability and on the capacity of the respective heat cost allocator.

According to published prices from heat cost allocation companies, replacing two individual hot-water meters and four individual heat cost allocators in a three-room apartment costs around €300 with standard installation. The final amount may vary depending on the heating system and the characteristics of the home.

What are the consequences of failing to meet the deadline?

Manolova explained that under the current rules, if the meters have not been replaced, the consumer may be left without hot water but still be charged for 4 cubic meters per month. As for heating, she said that consumption may be charged at maximum capacity even when the radiators are switched off.

These consequences are among the reasons the CPC is calling for the deadline to be postponed. The proposal, however, has not yet been adopted, and the current requirement remains that the replacement must be completed by the end of 2026.

The CPC has already called for an extension of the deadline because of consumer complaints and the high cost of remote-reading meters. In November, Manolova said that replacement costs around €280 and are unaffordable for hundreds of households.

Sources: trud.bg, 24plovdiv.bg