Iliana Yotova hopes the deal between Putin and Trump will affect diesel prices

President Iliana Yotova said that she hopes the agreement between Putin and Trump will affect diesel prices worldwide. According to her, the fuel shortage is currently putting all of Europe in difficulty. She said that she did not talk to the head of the Ukrainian president's cabinet - Kyrylo Budanov, but this is part of our active foreign policy.

Iliiana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "What I heard from the Prime Minister yesterday means part of the active Bulgarian foreign policy. Bulgaria is stating its position at all levels regarding the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the conduct of negotiations.

I think it was a useful meeting, because Mr. Budanov was leaving for the USA, from which we are waiting today or tomorrow at the latest for big news, or at least I dare to hope for concrete steps regarding a negotiated and peace process.

The gas storage facilities are almost half full, a little more than half. Deliveries through the Strait of Hormuz are difficult.

Next year, the transition period with deliveries from Russia expires, i.e. from January 1, 2027, Europe will not be able to supply itself. We also read that colossal quantities of Russian LNG gas have been purchased. These days there will literally be more information and we will see what forecast we can make. We are all interested in prices falling, not rising."

Source: bntnews.bg