Radan Kanev: The government divides citizens instead of solving problems

The rulers find a solution to the problems of governance in dividing Bulgarian citizens and setting them against each other. This was stated in the program “Sunday 150“ to the Bulgarian National Radio by the leader of the DSB and MEP from the PP-DB Radan Kanev.

In his words, the question remains whether the division begins on social networks, or whether the platforms only spread malicious political actions to a wider audience. Kanev called for more responsibility against the background of the international situation.

Kanev insists on more active actions in the Black Sea

His comment was related to the drone attack on ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Kanev said that the policy of silence regarding the threat that, in his opinion, Russian aggression poses to Eastern Europe, is not working.

“The more helpless a country seems, the greater the risks it faces“, said Radan Kanev.

He insisted that Bulgaria strengthen patrol and surveillance activities in its own zone in the Black Sea and request additional assistance from its allies. According to Kanev, the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council did not discuss enough specific actions to protect the geopolitical perimeter, which is also important for the country's economy.

State control over the refinery

Kanev also said that the government is avoiding the topic of the powers of the special manager at the “Lukoil-Neftokhim“ refinery in Burgas. According to him, the state should use its legal mechanisms to control the processes in the enterprise and look for opportunities for lower fuel prices.

The DSB leader claims that companies related to “Lukoil“ are involved in the chain of entry and exit of the refinery, and this, according to him, leads to unreasonably high prices for Bulgarian citizens. He stated that through the special manager, the state has control tools, but must act with a long-term strategy.

Kanev pointed out that the refinery will not remain the property of “Lukoil“ in the long term. According to him, the question is whether a real investor will enter it to develop its potential, or will it be acquired by unscrupulous buyers.

Energy as a geopolitical tool

According to Kanev, the presidential elections are taking place in an environment of strong geopolitical tension. He defined energy and fuels as tools of geopolitics, not just as commodities.

Kanev pointed out as possible solutions investments in alternative energy, gas exploration in the Black Sea and the creation of alternative supply routes. According to him, these measures can improve energy security, but will not automatically solve the problem of high prices.

He warned that expensive energy affects households, the state budget, food prices and the state of industry.

Sources: bnrnews.bg