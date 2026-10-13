Sailor from "Chelsea 3": Russian drone hit us three times

“A drone hit us three times. A Russian drone!“, said a sailor from the crew of “Chelsea 3“ after the attack in the Black Sea. The merchant ship was hit 18 miles east of Byala, near Bulgarian territorial waters. All 15 sailors on board were rescued.

According to information from BNT, the ship was attacked with drones, and the crew was evacuated. The sailor's testimony about the Russian origin of the drone is his claim and there is no independent confirmation of the perpetrator in the published information.

Second ship sank near Krapets

A second merchant ship was also attacked in the same area - the “Azov Concord“. The vessel was hit 17 miles east of Krapets and sank. 11 sailors are missing, and five have been rescued, President Rumen Radev announced.

The two incidents took place in the Black Sea, directly off Bulgarian waters. In the first attack, rescue operations ended with the evacuation of the entire crew of the “Chelsea 3“, while in the case of the “Azov Concord“ The search for the missing sailors continues.

The attacks are outside the territorial waters

The indicated locations of the strikes are outside the territorial waters of Bulgaria, but in their immediate vicinity. “Chelsea 3“ was hit near Byala, and “Azov Concord“ – east of Krapets.

At the moment, the confirmed result of the attacks is the rescued crew of “Chelsea 3“ and the sinking of “Azov Concord“, with 11 people remaining unaccounted for. Data on the perpetrator of the attack on the first ship is presented through the testimony of a sailor from the crew.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg