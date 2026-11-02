Ivaylo Mirchev: The signal concerning Delyan Peevski’s flights will not be examined

Ivan Demerdzhiev’s signal to the Court of Audit concerning Delyan Peevski’s private flights will not be examined, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev said on the BNT program “More of the Day.”

“It became clear that Demerdzhiev’s signal to the Court of Audit concerning Peevski’s flights will not be examined,” Mirchev said, without providing further details about the institution’s reasoning.

The signal was submitted on July 31

According to information presented by Ivan Demerdzhiev, he sent the signal to the Court of Audit on July 31, 2026. It raised questions about private flights taken by Delyan Peevski which, according to Demerdzhiev, had not been declared, as well as the lack of official information about how they had been paid for.

Demerdzhiev said he had received a letter from Deputy Chairwoman of the Court of Audit Margarita Nikolova, informing him that the signal would not be upheld. He claimed that the institution had not found any violation regarding the non-declaration of the flights and had not identified a problem with the lack of data on their financing.

Mirchev placed the case in a political context

“The millions spent on charter planes for a member of parliament, with an unclear origin, are of no interest to the institution,” Demerdzhiev said.

In the interview, Mirchev linked the refusal to examine the signal to the political relations surrounding Delyan Peevski and the DPS. He raised the question of whether talks might have been held about ending the political confrontation with Peevski.

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” denied that the formation had sought support from Peevski or from Boyko Borisov for the presidential elections. According to him, the claims in this direction had been part of an election campaign by political opponents.

Demerdzhiev said that the decision of the Court of Audit could be challenged by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. The published position does not make clear whether the prosecution service will take such action.

Sources: bntnews.bg