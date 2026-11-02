Border police spot tanker near Ahtopol

A tanker has been spotted at sea near Ahtopol, about two kilometres from the shore. The object was spotted by Border Police officers, the press centre of the Burgas Regional Administration reported.

According to preliminary information, the tanker is empty. It is believed to have come from the vessel Contship Jet, from which a container previously fell overboard and was washed onto the rocks in the area between the “Arapya” and “Oasis” campsites.

Due to the strong waves and rough seas, an operation to remove the tanker cannot begin at present.

“At present, no action can be taken to remove the tanker because of the strong waves and rough seas,”

the Regional Administration reported.

Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov visited the area near Ahtopol to familiarise himself with the situation on site. Earlier, he had also visited the container that washed up near the rocks by “Arapya”.

So far, no information has been reported about the contents of the tanker or any pollution of the sea. It has also not been specified when weather conditions will allow it to be removed.

Sources: novini.bg