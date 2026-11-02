“Revival” will not take part in SJC election with GERB and DPS

“Revival” has proven that it is an indispensable factor in Bulgarian politics. The results of the presidential election demonstrated the importance of the support of the party’s voters and confirmed that important political decisions cannot be made without taking “Revival’s” position into account.

The political organization is also an indispensable factor in the upcoming election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. This was stated by “Revival” Deputy Chairman Petar Petrov.

He emphasized that “Revival” would not compromise on its principled positions and would not take part in an election of the SJC carried out with the votes of GERB and DPS.

Petrov pointed out that Tsveta Rangelova had been nominated by civic organizations and that “Revival” would defend her candidacy while seeking the necessary support for her election.

A total of 160 votes are required to elect members of the SJC, which is why talks with the parliamentary groups will be held, with the exception of GERB and DPS.

“We will hold talks with all the other political forces, including “Progressive Bulgaria.” But we categorically will not take part in an election of the Supreme Judicial Council with the votes of GERB and DPS,” Petrov said.

“Revival’s” position is consistent, and the party will not abandon its criticism of institutions when they do not act in the interests of Bulgarian citizens and the national interest.

Petrov said that talks to secure the necessary majority were forthcoming, while the final decision on the election of the SJC members is expected in the second half of November.