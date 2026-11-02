Cornelia Ninova: Gas prices rose prohibitively after the election

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission increased the price of natural gas by 32.52%, retroactively from November 1, 2026. The new price for the month is €58.43 per megawatt-hour, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and value-added tax. The decision prompted a strong reaction from the leader of “Rebellious Bulgaria,” Cornelia Ninova.

“One day after the election, they mocked the people. KEVR has just raised the price of natural gas by 32.52%, retroactively from November 1, 2026,” Ninova wrote. She recalled that before the vote, the regulator had returned Bulgargaz’s initial application for a 34% increase, as the requested price hike had been deemed excessively high.

“34% is high, but 32.52% isn’t, is that it?” the leader of the political formation asked, accusing the institutions of concealing the planned increase from citizens until the election was over. The claim that the decision was deliberately delayed is Ninova’s position and has not been presented as an established fact.

Warning about businesses and prices

According to Ninova, the price increase will affect small and medium-sized enterprises that use natural gas in their production most severely. She warned that higher costs could create difficulties for some industries and be passed on to the prices of goods in stores.

“This price will finish off some industries. It will primarily affect small and medium-sized enterprises. And it will be passed on to the final product on the shelf,” Cornelia Ninova said.

In her words, network fees and levies will still be added to the approved price. Ninova also criticized the lack of state compensation for industrial consumers, as well as the absence of measures to limit the impact on final prices.

Link to the agreement with “Botas”

Cornelia Ninova linked the sharp price increase to the obligations under the agreement with the Turkish company “Botas.” She questioned whether consumers should bear the costs of the agreement and described the regulator’s decision as “devastating.”

“Should the people pay for the ruinous agreement with “Botas”? This is a devastating decision,” Ninova said.

The published statement does not specify any concrete parameters for future compensation or deadlines for its introduction. Nor has any official reaction been presented by KEVR, the Ministry of Energy or Bulgargaz to the political accusations made.