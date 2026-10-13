Demerdzhiev showed VIDEO of the evacuation of the crew of "Chelsea - 3" near Varna

The crew of the ship “Chelsea – 3“ was evacuated near Varna in strong waves and rough seas. The vessel was hit by drones, and the rescue operation was carried out by the border police ship 514 – “Burgas“.

Ivan Demerdzhiev published footage of the operation and described it as risky. “A difficult operation in very rough waters. The border police ship 514 – “Burgas“ with a 9-member crew conducted a risky operation that night, rescuing a distressed crew in sea waves over 3 points," he wrote.

According to Demerdzhiev, the border ship left the port in Varna at 2:45 a.m. and headed for the area of "Chelsea - 3". Despite the rough sea, the crew managed to stand next to the tilted damaged vessel and begin transferring the sailors.

The entire crew of "Chelsea - 3" was taken aboard the "Burgas" at 4:43 a.m. The foreign sailors were brought ashore at 7:15 a.m.

Demerdzhiev emphasizes that the officers headed for a second mission, although their shift had already expired. "The sea is extremely rough, and the conditions are difficult. Despite this, our officers showed extraordinary courage and quick reaction," he said.

The published footage shows the moment when the border guard ship approaches the damaged vessel and receives the evacuated crew. Data on the reasons for the drone strike and the condition of the ship itself are not provided in the material.