Three-car crash on Trakia Motorway: one dead, two in hospital

One person has died and two have been transported to hospital after a crash on the 27th kilometer of the “Trakia“ motorway in the direction of Sofia. This was reported to BTA by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sofia.

The accident occurred between three passenger cars.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported that traffic is being regulated by the traffic police.

Temporarily, traffic at 49 km of the “Trakia“ motorway in the direction of Burgas is also taking place in the active lane due to a traffic accident. Traffic in the overtaking lane is restricted. Traffic is regulated by the traffic police.

The traffic agency announced earlier that due to an accident at the 48th km of the "Hemus" highway in the direction of Sofia, traffic is being carried out in the active and emergency lanes. Traffic in the overtaking lane is restricted.