Search for 11 sailors from the sunken HS Dignity near Shabla suspended

The operation has been temporarily suspended due to darkness and reduced visibility. Five sailors have been rescued, and Bulgaria has requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO for the investigation of the drone attacks.

The search for the 11 sailors from the sunken cargo ship HS Dignity near Shabla has been temporarily suspended. The reason is the onset of darkness and reduced visibility in the area of the incident.

An assessment of the situation is yet to be made, after which the rescue operation may be resumed. So far, five people from the vessel's crew have been rescued, while the fate of the remaining 11 remains unknown.

The rescued sailors are expected to arrive in Varna

The five survivors are expected to be transported to Varna aboard the merchant ship Azov Concord. According to information released on the afternoon of October 13, their arrival was expected at around 7:00 p.m.

The sailors should then be transferred to the military tug “Mizar“, which will take them to the port of Varna.

In the meantime, the circumstances surrounding the attack are still being investigated. HS Dignity was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau and was empty. According to the information provided by the company managing the vessel, the ship was traveling from Algeria to Romania.

Bulgaria requests assistance from the EU and NATO

The investigation into the attacks on commercial ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone continues. Bulgaria has requested technical assistance from the European Union and NATO to identify those responsible for the attacks.

According to the Council of Ministers, assistance has also been requested from the European Maritime Safety Agency. Despite the actions taken, no remains of the drones have been found so far that could help establish their origin.

The aim is to analyze the available material evidence, satellite data and information collected about the attacks. Bulgarian authorities have stated their intention to establish responsibility for the attacks and to take the necessary diplomatic and legal action.

A second ship was also attacked

During the incidents on the night of October 13, the Maltese-flagged merchant ship CHELSEA-3 was also hit, about 15-17 nautical miles east of Byala. All 15 of its crew were rescued, with some of them receiving medical attention for minor injuries.

According to initial data, both affected ships were sailing without cargo. The reasons for the attacks and the origin of the drones used are still being clarified.