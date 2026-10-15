The Federation of Pensioners' Unions firmly stands behind Maya Manolova

The Bulgarian Federation of Pensioners' Unions and Organizations expresses its categorical support for the actions of the Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova against unreasonably high trade markups and the protection of citizens from excessive increases in the price of food products. This is stated in an open position of the pensioners' unions to the media.



Here is what else they write in their position:

For two million Bulgarian pensioners, prices in stores are not statistics or a television debate. They are a matter of survival, of dignity and of the ability of a person to buy the necessary food after paying their bills for electricity, heating, water and medicines.

We accept with alarm the attempt of the Association for Modern Trade, uniting large retail chains, to present the actions of the Consumer Protection Commission as institutional pressure, populism and a threat to public order.

On October 14, 2026, the association requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy, accusing the Commission of manipulative interpretation of data and creating media sensations.

We declare: consumer protection is not an attack on business, but an obligation of the state.

On October 12, the Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission announced the results of inspections, according to which the difference between the delivery and sales prices of individual food products reaches extremely high values – 141% for butter, 133% for cheese, 127% for tomatoes and over 100% for some other staple foods. These are figures that require serious scrutiny, public explanation and institutional response, not an attempt to silence the problem through accusations against the regulatory body.

We understand that business has its costs. But this does not exempt it from the obligation to explain its pricing, to comply with the law and not to shift the burden onto consumers.



The Bulgarian Federation of Pensioners' Unions and Organizations insists:

To continue inspections of traders for unjustified markups, non-transparent pricing, misleading promotions and other unfair practices.

The government should not allow corporate pressure on the control bodies.

To take immediate measures to ensure the accessibility of basic food products for pensioners and people with low incomes.

The government should include representatives of pensioner organizations in the dialogue on prices and purchasing power.

The Bulgarian Federation of Pensioners' Unions and Organizations will continue to insist on fair prices, transparency, effective control and real protection of pensioners in the Republic of Bulgaria.