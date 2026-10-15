Parliament decided: New rules for weapons and fireworks

The Parliament approved amendments to the Law on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Pyrotechnic Articles on second reading.

The Ministry of Interior (MI) is building and maintaining a single automated electronic register for activities under this law, with the exception of the production of weapons, ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnic articles. The register is an information fund within the meaning of the Ministry of Interior Act and contains identification data of firearms and ammunition for them, identification data of explosives and the category of pyrotechnic articles included in the issued permits, as well as data on the type, brand, caliber and serial number of pneumatic, warning and signal weapons.

With today's changes, the deputies also added an obligation to declare data on the type of suppressors (silencers – ed. note).

The requirement for persons with issued permits for the acquisition, storage, carrying and use of firearms and ammunition to attach documents related to the change of their permanent address is eliminated.

A ban is introduced on the use of pyrotechnic articles within the boundaries of urbanized territories during the hours designated for citizens' recreation in an ordinance of the relevant municipal council.

The administrative burden is reduced for applicants by eliminating the requirement to provide certain documents. A requirement is introduced to indicate only the number and date of issuance of a permit for the use of the sites or a copy of another replacing document, when such is required under the Spatial Planning Act, and the authority that issued it, and/or the number and date of a certificate of conformity certifying the suitability of a mobile explosives production facility.

The requirement to notify the Ministry of Economy in writing or electronically in the event of a change in the commercial registration is also eliminated.

Persons who want to produce explosives, weapons, ammunition and pyrotechnic articles must have their own or rented mobile explosives production facilities (transport installations), designed and intended for direct loading and production in a blasting well and/or blast hole, holding a certificate of conformity certifying suitability, the National Assembly votes.