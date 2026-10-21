Investigators from partner agencies will inspect the ship "Chelsea 3", which was hit by drones and is located at the port "Zapad" in Burgas. This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The area around the ship is cordoned off by police and the inspection will be carried out under enhanced security measures.

The ship has 3 holes in the hull, and yesterday the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev stated that certain remains of the vessel have been found.

An investigation has been launched into the case under the supervision of the Military District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia.