Stanislav Stoyanov: Callas and Von der Leyen to visit Varna and explain the "peace through strength" policy to the people

The MEP from "Vazrazhdane" Stanislav Stoyanov, who is the chairman of the European party "Europe of Sovereign Nations" and vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the same name, participated with a speech in a plenary debate on the topic "Escalation of Russian attacks in the EU, in particular against shipping in the Black Sea, threatening human life, regional stability and food security".

„I was born in Varna, on the shores of the Black Sea. For me, it is not just a geographical concept. It is my home. The war has come out of the TV and has come closer to our homes. The explosions from the attacked ships were heard along the Bulgarian coast. I will not argue who struck the next blow.

Both sides are at war. A drone, identified by the Bulgarian authorities as Ukrainian, exploded on our territory, near strategic gas infrastructure. The war is getting out of control. This is an escalation!

The Black Sea is becoming increasingly dangerous for commercial shipping. Grain exports are difficult, food security is at risk, tourism is under threat.

More and more people are asking: where is the European Union leading us in this conflict? Perhaps Mrs. Kallas and Mrs. Von der Leyen should visit Varna and explain to the people how the policy of “peace through strength“ will bring us peace. And how many more packages of sanctions against Russia will be needed? We are already on the 22nd. Will it turn out in the end that our strength is not enough, and we have neglected diplomacy?

There are two paths before us: more military confrontation with the risk of a new escalation or real diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Some are increasingly insistently talking about Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. Article 4 is clearly no longer so interesting. But do they realize the risk of a direct clash with a nuclear superpower?

The interest of Bulgaria and Europe is for the Black Sea to be a region of peace, trade and cooperation. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are needed for a sustainable peace.

Europe needs diplomacy, not a bigger war. Because a direct clash with a nuclear power could lead to a nuclear winter. And I prefer the snowy one!“, said Stanislav Stoyanov.

Stanislav Stoyanov emphasized the need for peace, diplomacy and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. In contrast, the other Bulgarian MEPs who participated in the debate focused primarily on identifying an aggressor and strengthening the military presence in the Black Sea in order to increase defense capabilities, leaving diplomacy in the background.