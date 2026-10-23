Stanislav Stoyanov: It is time for the rattling of weapons to give way to diplomacy

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the escalation of military actions in the Black Sea. The MEPs from "Vazrazhdane" - Stanislav Stoyanov and Rada Laikova, were the only Bulgarian MEPs who voted against the adopted resolution because it places the emphasis on military confrontation instead of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The MEP Stanislav Stoyanov submitted an alternative resolution that insists on restraint from all sides, an impartial attitude towards the attacks in the Black Sea regardless of the perpetrator, the protection of civilian shipping and active diplomatic initiatives to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. It calls for the protection of citizens' security and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament calls for consideration of conducting an EU naval operation in the Black Sea. The majority in the European Parliament did not include any of the formulations proposed by Stoyanov in the final resolution.

The adopted text contains direct criticism of the actions of the Bulgarian government. We do not accept such assessments becoming an instrument of internal political opposition, regardless of which government rules Bulgaria.

Our position is consistent: peace is needed, not a new escalation of the war. It is time for the rattling of weapons to give way to diplomacy.

In our opinion, such proposals risk deepening the military confrontation in the immediate vicinity of the Bulgarian coast.

Efforts should be directed at preventing new incidents, reducing tensions and creating conditions for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Bulgaria's national security should not be used as a basis for actions that could increase the risk of a wider military conflict. The Black Sea must remain a space for peace, trade and cooperation, and not become a new front of war.