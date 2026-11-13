Second Day Without Classes at Sofia’s 119th Secondary School

Students at Sofia’s 119th Secondary School “Acad. Mihail Arnaudov” are facing their second consecutive day without classes because of the low temperatures in the classrooms. The Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate has found temperatures below the permissible limits in the school building.

By order of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, November 12 and 13 have been declared non-school days. The decision was made following an instruction from the health authorities, and Sofia Municipality notified the Regional Department of Education – Sofia City.

“November 12 and 13, 2026, are non-school days for Sofia’s 119th Secondary School “Acad. Mihail Arnaudov” in the Izgrev district,” Sofia Municipality announced.

The problems in the building have continued for about a week. In addition to having no heating, the school also lacks hot water. There has also been a power outage.

At present, it has not been announced when classes will resume after November 13. The reason for the suspension of classes remains the need to ensure permissible temperature conditions in the classrooms.

Sources: bntnews.bg