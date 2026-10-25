Lower turnout in the prosecutorial runoff for the Supreme Judicial Council

The turnout in the runoff for the election of prosecutorial representatives in the Supreme Judicial Council is lower. As of 1:00 p.m., 842 out of a total of 1,567 prosecutors eligible to vote have voted, which represents 53.73%. In the first round at the same time, 968 prosecutors, or 61.77%, were at the polls.

Thus, the difference between the two rounds at this time is 126 voters and 8.04 percentage points. Voting continues until 6:00 p.m. in 29 polling stations across the country.

25 candidates vying for four seats

The runoff was reached after none of the 25 candidates received the required majority on October 24. A total of 1,363 out of 1,567 prosecutors voted in the first round, or 86.97%, and the actual ballots were 1,350.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Emil Georgiev announced after the end of the first round: “There are no candidates elected as members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutors' quota.“ He indicated that the election will continue with a second round of voting on October 25.

How will the elected candidates be determined

The prosecutors must nominate four representatives to the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council. If the required majority is not achieved in the second round of voting, the candidates who received the most votes are considered elected.

As of 1:00 p.m., no final results from the runoff have been announced. They will be announced after the voting ends and the ballots are counted.

Sources: nova.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, tribune.bg