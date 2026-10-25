Sofia voters are more active, villages lag behind

Voters in Sofia are more active than the national average, while in small towns and villages there is lower participation in the vote. This was commented on by sociologist Vanya Georgieva from the "Alfa Research" agency to the Bulgarian National Radio.

As of 12:00, the activity registered by the agency is 8.6% of those eligible to vote. According to Georgieva, this is a lower level compared to what was measured at the same time in previous presidential elections in the first round.

„Alpha Research“ called for waiting for official data

„I would not say that we currently have a problem with the way people react to our pollsters' requests to participate in the exit poll. The problem is rather in the relatively low turnout“, Vanya Georgieva pointed out.

The sociologist specified that pollsters do not encounter a significant problem in inviting citizens to participate in the exit poll. According to her, the more important issue is the low turnout of voters, not their attitude towards the survey itself.

Georgieva called for not paying attention to the rankings that are published in various places before the official results are announced. “Let's vote with conscience“, the sociologist appeals.

Sources: bnrnews.bg