First round: Photo finish of the presidential elections

Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov are going to a runoff in the presidential elections. Yotova leads in the first round with 35.3%, and Gyurov receives 32.4%, show the initial data from the exit poll by “Alpha Research“, published by Novini.bg.

The difference between the two candidates is 2.9 percentage points. Thus, the vote does not end in the first round and will be decided in the second.

Yotova's lead is significantly smaller

The result represents a significantly narrower difference between the first and second candidates compared to the predictions during the election campaign. The published information states that at that time, sociological surveys gave Yotova a greater lead.

The exit poll data is preliminary and does not represent the final election result. They may change after the processing of the protocols by the sectional election commissions and the announcement of the official results by the Central Election Commission.

The runoff will determine the winner

In the second round, voters will choose between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov. Initial percentages show that the two are collecting nearly two-thirds of the votes cast according to the exit poll, while the other candidates remain out of the race for the presidency.

The final ranking and parameters of the runoff will become clear after the counting is completed and the official decision of the Central Election Commission.

Sources: novini.bg