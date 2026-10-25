"Market LINKS": Only 1% separates Iliyana Yotova from Andrey Gyurov! Kostadin Kostadinov is third

Iliyana Yotova has the highest support in the first round of the presidential elections, and Andrey Gyurov takes second place. The first preliminary data of “Alpha Research“ and “Market LINKS“ show a close difference between the two leading candidates, which means that the final winner will be determined in a runoff.

According to “Alpha Research“ the pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev receive 35.3% of the votes. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are with 32.4%, and Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin are in third place with 12.6%.

The data of “Market LINKS“ show a smaller gap between the first two candidates. Iliyana Yotova receives 32.2%, Andrey Gyurov - 31.6%, and Kostadin Kostadinov is third with 13.05% support.

Low voter turnout

The voter turnout is also among the main characteristics of the vote. “Alpha Research“ reports 22.3%, or about 1,470,000 voters. According to “Market LINKS“ turnout is 21.03%, which is approximately 1,410,000 people.

“This is a general accumulation of disappointment over the past few months. An accumulation of economic fears. Even the events of the last two weeks have also led to additional disappointment“, commented sociologist from “Market LINKS“ Dobromir Zhivkov.

According to him, the elections have become a vote of confidence in the cabinet and the way it governs.

Analysis of sociologists

Sociologist from “Alpha Research“ Genoveva Petrova defined as “big news“ the fact that a large part of the sympathizers of “Progressive Bulgaria“ did not go out to vote.

“The main victim of public criticism of the way the country is governed is Iliana Yotova, supported by the ruling party“, Petrova said.

Preliminary results do not ensure victory for any of the leading presidential candidate pairs in the first round. Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will face a runoff that will determine the next president of Bulgaria.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg