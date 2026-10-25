Under 5% turnout in Komluka by the end of election day

Voting turnout in the Burgas district of Komluka is expected to remain under 5% by the end of election day. By 6:30 p.m., approximately 15 voters had passed through the polling stations at the "Hristo Botev" primary school, Flagman.bg reports.

On-site observations show low interest in the presidential vote. Election day in the neighborhood was slow, with low turnout similar to previous elections.

Residents expect greater interest in the runoff

While there was almost no traffic in front of the polling stations, on Tamara Street, residents of the neighborhood gathered in front of their homes, ate, listened to music, and spent their Sunday afternoon as usual.

Some of the locals explained their absence from the polls by their intention to vote in the second round. They expect the choice to be clearer then, since the two candidates who received the most votes in the first round will compete. “The real election is coming in a week“, residents of the neighborhood have stated.

Official data from the Central Election Commission show that the turnout in Burgas was 4.95% as of 11:00, when 17,967 out of 362,993 voters voted. By 4:00 p.m., it had reached 15.68%, or 56,913 voters. These figures are for Burgas and cover the wider electoral district, not just Komluka.

In the neighborhood, the final percentage will become clear after the end of election day and the processing of the protocols.

Sources: flagman.bg, bntnews.bg