Yotova and Valchev against Gyurov and Kandev in a runoff! Only 4% difference!

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are leading after the first round of the presidential elections and are going to a runoff against Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. The second round will be held on November 1.

This is shown by the exit polls of the sociological agencies „Trend“ and „Measure“, prepared on behalf of NOVA. The data were reported as of 19:00 and do not represent final election results.

The difference between the first two pairs

According to „Trend“ Yotova and Valchev received 36.5% of the votes of the voters who participated in the vote. 32.4% voted for Gyurov and Kandev. The difference between the two pairs is 4.1 percentage points.

The calculations of “Measure“ give 35.2% for Yotova and Valchev and 32.2% for Gyurov and Kandev. In this exit poll, the difference is 3 percentage points.

Kostadinov and Volgin are third

In third place, according to both exit polls, are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin. “Trend“ reports 14.0% of the votes for them, and “Measure“ – 13.4%.

Fourth are Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov - with 3.4% according to „Trend“ and 3.9% according to „Measure“. Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva take fifth place with a result of 3.0% and 3.3% respectively.

Sixth are Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova. According to „Trend“ they receive 1.7%, and according to „Measure“ - 1.6%.

Low turnout in the first round

The voter turnout is 21.3% according to „Trend“ and 21.2% according to „Measure“. The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 3.6% of voters according to "Trend", and according to "Myria" data, the share is 4.8%.

The final distribution of votes and the official results will be announced after the processing of the election protocols.

Sources: nova.bg