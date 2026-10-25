The mood is high in Andrey Gyurov's headquarters after the first preliminary results of the presidential elections. The presidential candidate and the vice-presidential candidate Georgi Kandev are expected to arrive at the headquarters, where representatives of „Democratic Bulgaria“ and „Continuing the Change“ will also be present.

There is no official statement from the headquarters yet. It is expected around 9:30 p.m.

Yotova is first, Gyurov - second

Iliyana Yotova has the highest support in the first round, and Andrey Gyurov is in second place. This is shown by the first preliminary data of „Alpha Research“ and “Market LINKS“, with which bTV works.

The result is not enough for Yotova to win in the first round. Thus, a runoff between her and Gyurov is emerging.

According to “Alpha Research“ the voter turnout is 22.3 percent, or about 1,470,000 people. “Market LINKS“ data shows a turnout of 21.03 percent, which is equivalent to approximately 1,410,000 voters.

The message of the supporting formations

Earlier in the day “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “We continue the change“ stated that they want Bulgaria to have a president with a clear pro-European and pro-NATO orientation, as well as a head of state who would be a worthy commander-in-chief.

During the election campaign, Gyurov stated that his initiative committee would not seek formal support from party headquarters. “Our citizens' initiative committee has not formally sought support from any formation“, he said in an interview with bTV. According to him, support should be sought directly among the citizens.

After the announcement of the first results, the focus in the headquarters is on the expected statement by Gyurov and Kandev and on the preparations for the run-off.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg