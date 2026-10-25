„Progressive Bulgaria“ has failed to mobilize enough of its supporters in the first round of the presidential elections. This was admitted by the chairman of the parliamentary group of the formation, Petar Vitanov, at the election headquarters of Iliana Yotova in the National Palace of Culture.

„Our exit poll data still show a larger difference. But I must say that we have failed to mobilize the people. "Obviously, our opponents have managed to engage their supporters to a greater extent," Vitanov told bTV Novinite.

The headquarters expects an analysis before the runoff

According to Vitanov, the remaining week until the second round should be used to reach more voters and sympathizers. He also admitted that “some of us underestimated these elections“.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ has not yet announced a specific strategy for the runoff. The party is yet to analyze the results and decide how to change its campaign before the second round.

Peter Vitanov defined the low voter turnout as citizens' assessment of the entire political class. According to data published by bTV Novinite by “Alpha Research“ The turnout is 22.3%, and according to „Market LINKS“ – 21.03%.

Yotova leads, but there will be a runoff

According to „Alpha Research“ the pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev receive 35.3% support, and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - 32.4%. Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin are third with 12.6%.

The „Market LINKS“ data show a smaller difference: 32.2% for Yotova and 31.6% for Gyurov. Kostadin Kostadinov is third with 13.05%.

Thus, the first estimated results do not give either of the two leading candidates the necessary support to win the first round. The runoff is due in a week.

Iliyana Yotova is at her headquarters in the National Palace of Culture, where her first statement after the announcement of the estimated results is expected. So far, no representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which also supported her candidacy, have been spotted there. It is unclear whether Prime Minister and leader of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Rumen Radev will arrive at the headquarters.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg