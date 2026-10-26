Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 26: Foggy in the morning, rain in places

Fog will be present in many regions of Bulgaria in the morning hours of Monday, October 26. Minimum temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, and in Sofia - about 5 degrees. “Minimum temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, in Sofia - about 5 degrees“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Until noon, low cloudiness and reduced visibility will persist in places in the plain areas. Around noon, the wind will orient from the west-northwest, and in the afternoon it will strengthen to moderate in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Over Western Bulgaria, cloudiness will gradually increase and rain will fall in isolated places. In the evening, cooler air will begin to invade from the northwest.

Daytime temperatures will be mostly between 13 and 18 degrees. In Eastern Bulgaria and the extreme southern regions, thermometers will reach 21 degrees, and in Sofia - about 14 degrees. Along the Black Sea coast, maximum values will be between 17 and 19 degrees. Before noon, there will be low cloudiness and reduced visibility along the coast, with light precipitation possible along the northern coast. Sea waves will be about 2 points.

Significant cloudiness will prevail in the mountains. In the afternoon, rain will fall in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and above 2400 meters, precipitation will be snow. The wind will be moderate, temporarily strong, from the west-northwest. Temperatures will be around 16 degrees at 1200 meters and around 8 degrees at 2000 meters above sea level.