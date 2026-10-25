DB: The Democrats were greatly underestimated in these elections

From “Democratic Bulgaria“ stated that the result of the presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev supported by them shows that the democratic voters were underestimated. The parallel counting of “Measure“ puts the pair in second place with 31.9%, and “Alpha Research“ reports 32.7%. First in both surveys is the pair Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev.

„Those who supported the couple Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, the supporters of „Democratic Bulgaria“, who have tirelessly organized this mobilization that we witnessed since the beginning of the campaign,“ stated Radan Kanev. According to him, the Democrats were „greatly underestimated by the ruling party, by the sociological agencies, by the media“.

Kanev described the campaign of the incumbent president as „extremely ugly, negative, divisive“. He said that people who want a “strong European Bulgaria“, a balance between the powers and a corrective to the sole executive power have mobilized behind Gyurov.

DB seeks support for the runoff

Bozhidar Bozhanov said that Andrey Gyurov campaigned with every Bulgarian citizen and did not seek the support of “Democratic Bulgaria“ in advance. According to Bozhanov, the party stood behind him because its voters wanted him to be a candidate.

“We will continue to seek the support of every Bulgarian citizen, regardless of whether they voted in this first round or supported one of the other candidates“, said Bozhanov. He pointed out that according to exit polls, some of GERB voters supported Gyurov.

From “Democratic Bulgaria“ expect a debate between the two candidates who reached the runoff this week. Gyurov himself invited Iliyana Yotova to an open debate and stated that the country must choose between “two personalities, two directions“.

Bozhanov linked the turnout to a collapse of trust

The low voter turnout was also among the topics in the commentary of “Democratic Bulgaria“. According to Bozhidar Bozhanov, the main factor is “the huge collapse of voters' trust in the government“.

Bozhanov stated that Iliyana Yotova received about 900 thousand votes less than “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the last elections. He defined this as a sign of failure to deal with the problems, failure to fulfill promises and lack of clear direction on the part of the authorities.

„Myara“ data with 100% parallel counting indicate 35% for Yotova and Valchev, 31.9% for Gyurov and Kandev and 12.4% for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin. According to the agency, the turnout was 22.2% as of 8:00 p.m. „Alpha Research“ reports 34.6% and 32.7% for the first two pairs, respectively. These are data from parallel counting, not final results.

Sources: bntnews.bg