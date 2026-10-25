A voter voted three times in a polling station in Sofia

A voter voted three times in one of the polling stations in Sofia after a problem with the machine voting. The chairman of REC 24, Yordan Topalov, reported on the case.

According to him, during the first vote, the machine printed a ballot that was crushed by the printing device. Then a technician was called to fix the problem.

During the second vote, the ballot came out half-printed, and the machine's display showed the message “Error“. The voter was allowed to vote a third time.

„The violation is due to the human factor“, explained Yordan Topalov.

The chairman of REC 24 stated that the district commission was notified immediately and protocols were drawn up on the case.

„This is a gross violation of the law, despite the entire CEC explanatory campaign“, emphasized Topalov.

According to him, printing the ballot means that the vote has already been counted, even when the ballot is damaged.

„When the printer has printed the note and crumpled it, in practice this vote has been counted. In practice, there are three votes counted there“, the chairman of REC 24 pointed out.

Topalov specified that a signal to the prosecutor's office will be filed the next day, after the completion of the acceptance and counting of the election protocols.

At the time of this information, representatives of 253 out of about 500 section election commissions have arrived at REC 24. The transfer of the protocols is proceeding smoothly.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg